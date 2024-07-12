Premieres Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The greatest clock tower in the world has undergone the most extraordinary and extensive renovation in history. Presiding over the House of Commons, Big Ben is not only the most iconic landmark on London's skyline but a timeless piece of architecture that symbolizes England's democratic heritage. Renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012, this location world-renowned selfie spot with very few people allowed to see inside the world's most famous clock tower, apart from VIPs like Michelle Obama, Prince William and Bill Gates.

"Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling" grants the viewer rare access to document the restoration work that took place on the iconic clock tower. The project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the social and cultural history that the world's most famous clock tower represents, while charting the extraordinary craftsmanship of the people painstakingly bringing this grand monument back to life for future generations.

Your web browser is not supported Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling

Anna Keay, Director of Landmark Trust, goes behind-the-scenes with Parliament's principal architect and the three clock-makers who had the challenging task of taking the gigantic mechanism apart for the first time in nearly 160 years. The program also examines the history of the clock tower and reveals how it was almost never built in the first place!

Using innovative filming techniques, the film delves into the rich history of Elizabeth Tower and reveals how a dedicated team of architects, engineers, clock makers, stonemasons, scaffolders and other craftspersons bring an iconic Victorian structure expertly and imaginatively into the 21st century.

APT "Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling" grants the viewer rare access to document the restoration work that took place on the iconic clock tower.

Follow the footsteps of all those involved: parliamentarian clock workers that ensured the clock was dismantled and assembled back correctly; the construction workers who took extra care to preserve and restore components; and the scientists and metal workers who discovered the true color of the clock dials and cast replacements for items that were damaged beyond repair.

APT "Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling" grants the viewer rare access to document the restoration work that took place on the iconic clock tower.

The vibrant new details are showcased, including a refurbished belfry with recalibrated bells - looking and sounding like new. To mark the completion of the restoration of the Elizabeth Tower (named for the late Queen Elizabeth II), the final part of the series shows the progress done over six years starting from 19 December 2016 when the first works began, to the point where the main part of the works were completed, and then to when Big Ben started chiming again.

APT "Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling" grants the viewer rare access to document the restoration work that took place on the iconic clock tower.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

APT "Big Ben Restored: The Grand Unveiling" grants the viewer rare access to document the restoration work that took place on the iconic clock tower.

Distributed by American Public Television.