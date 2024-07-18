Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, July 19: Political Trauma

This has been the most dramatic week in American politics since the January 6 riot. Following his attempted assassination, former President Donald Trump has solidified the Republican Party and energized his base by choosing Senator JD Vance as his running mate. For President Biden, however, his party is split over his re-election bid, while his COVID diagnosis has taken him off the campaign trail at the critical moment he is trying to convince Democrats he can beat Trump in November.

Laura Barrón-López, White House Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

Elisabeth Bumiller, Assistant Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief, The New York Times

Leigh Ann Caldwell, Anchor, Washington Post Live, Co-Author, “Early Brief”

McKay Coppins, Staff Writer, The Atlantic

