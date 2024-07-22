HOTEL PORTOFINO: Season 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Catch Up! Stream Season 1 and Season 2 with KPBS Passport!

When Cecil returns requesting a divorce, Bella must decide what her future holds. But when the Wall Street Crash hits, Bella and Cecil lose everything. Desperation leads to dangerous actions in Season 3 of this sun-soaked 1920s Italian drama.

HOTEL PORTOFINO:Season 3: Extended Trailer

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Entitled” premieres Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Whilst preparing for the arrival of her father and sister, Bella is stunned when Cecil arrives and asks her for a divorce. A shocked Alice bumps into Carlo, who is with another woman. Constance meets charming local Vito.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Signor Vincenzo Danioni on HOTEL PORTOFINO Season 3. Premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

Episode 2: “Proposals” premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Bella receives a surprising proposal from Marco; Constance confides in Vito about Tommy; and Alice faces rejection from Carlo. As tensions simmer, a notable arrival disrupts Betty's party, bringing unexpected company with them.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Bella Ainsworth on HOTEL PORTOFINO Season 3. Premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

Episode 3: “Realizations” premieres Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As tensions rise between Lucian and Constance, she finds solace in her growing connection with Vito. Bella faces pressure from George to secure the hotel's investment, while the looming Wall Street Crash casts a shadow over the family's future.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Bella Ainsworth in HOTEL PORTOFINO. Season 3 premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

Episode 4: “Experiments” premieres Sunday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After the fallout of the Wall Street Crash, Bella grapples with launching her new business endeavor, while Cecil finds himself confronted by a familiar adversary. While Alice confronts her fear of horses, Lucian belatedly realizes his feelings for Constance, but his revelation comes at an inopportune moment.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Cecil Ainsworth on HOTEL PORTOFINO Season 3 premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

Episode 5: “Revelations” premieres Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the news of Nish's death rocks Lucian and Virat, Alice’s feelings towards Carlo are thrown into question when she discovers he’s been testing her. Meanwhile, Bella confides in Amelia about her relationship with Marco, unaware of the looming threat Danioni poses to Marco.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Alice Ainsworth and Count Carlo Albani in HOTEL PORTOFINO Season 3. Premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

Episode 6: “Masquerades” premieres Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Marco evades the Blackshirts, Bella pursues a grant to support her budding business. Tensions escalate at Claudine's party when Jack betrays Cecil, and a sudden and violent confrontation erupts, changing the course of events dramatically.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Claudine Pascal in HOTEL PORTOFINO Season 3, premieres Sundays, July 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

Watch On Your Schedule: HOTEL PORTOFINO: Season 3 will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

Extend you viewing window + Stream Seasons 1 - 2 now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Eagle Eye Drama Ltd / PBS Natascha McElhone as Bella Ainsworth; Lily Frazer as Claudine Pascal on HOTEL PORTOFINO Season 3. Premieres Sunday, July 28, 2024 on PBS.

Credits: Written and created by Matt Baker; season three was directed by Jon Jones. The series is an Eagle Eye Production in association with Beta Film and is executive produced by Eagle Eye’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino and Carolina Giammetta.