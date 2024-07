Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 (no longer available in the PBS App)

Enjoy the music of the Mediterranean guitarist Pavlo and special guests in a concert from the mystical Greek island of breathtaking sunsets and panoramic views. Featuring classic songs from Pavlo, Benise and AMERICA’S GOT TALENT finalist Daniel Emmet.

Pavlo - Live in Santorini PBS Promo

Produced by Pavlo Simtikidis