SOMEWHERE SOUTH: Dumpling Dilemma

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:07 AM PDT
A charity dinner and a trip to the Mississippi Delta and farther south reminds Vivian that not all dumplings are the same.
Chef and Author Vivian Howard
Monday, July 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, a charity dinner and a trip to the Mississippi Delta and farther south reminds Vivian that not all dumplings are the same. But whether filled with minced meat, chopped veggies, or nothing at all, dumplings stretch our ingredients and our imagination.

About the Series: In six one-hour episodes, chef and author Vivian Howard digs deeper into the lesser known roots of Southern food, Southern cooking, and Southern living. Her curiosity has made her beloved by the millions of people who watched her grow into an award-winning television host, best-selling author, and celebrated chef over five seasons of A CHEF'S LIFE.

With SOMEWHERE SOUTH, Howard serves as both student and guide, exploring cross-cultural dishes through the professional and personal relationships she has with southerners of many backgrounds. Each episode of SOMEWHERE SOUTH explores the connectivity of a single dish, and the ways people of different backgrounds interpret that dish while expressing the complex values, identities, and histories that make up the American South.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
