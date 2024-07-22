SOMEWHERE SOUTH: Dumpling Dilemma

Monday, July 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, a charity dinner and a trip to the Mississippi Delta and farther south reminds Vivian that not all dumplings are the same. But whether filled with minced meat, chopped veggies, or nothing at all, dumplings stretch our ingredients and our imagination.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH: The Southern Chinese Americans of the Mississippi Delta

About the Series: In six one-hour episodes, chef and author Vivian Howard digs deeper into the lesser known roots of Southern food, Southern cooking, and Southern living. Her curiosity has made her beloved by the millions of people who watched her grow into an award-winning television host, best-selling author, and celebrated chef over five seasons of A CHEF'S LIFE.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH: A Dumpling Debate Ensues

With SOMEWHERE SOUTH, Howard serves as both student and guide, exploring cross-cultural dishes through the professional and personal relationships she has with southerners of many backgrounds. Each episode of SOMEWHERE SOUTH explores the connectivity of a single dish, and the ways people of different backgrounds interpret that dish while expressing the complex values, identities, and histories that make up the American South.

