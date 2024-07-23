Give Now
FRONTLINE: South Korea's Adoption Reckoning

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:19 AM PDT
With The Associated Press, FRONTLINE investigates allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Victor Tadashi Suarez
/
GBH
Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom. With The Associated Press, investigating cases of falsified records and identities among the adoptions of 200,000 children to the U.S. and other countries over decades.

FRONTLINE "South Korea's Adoption Reckoning" will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

