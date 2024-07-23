FRONTLINE: South Korea's Adoption Reckoning

Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom. With The Associated Press, investigating cases of falsified records and identities among the adoptions of 200,000 children to the U.S. and other countries over decades.

With The Associated Press, FRONTLINE investigates allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea's historic foreign adoption boom.

