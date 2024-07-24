Give Now
The Secret Song

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 24, 2024 at 2:01 PM PDT
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the film now with KPBS Passport!

"The Secret Song" is an immersive view into the final chapter of Doug Goodkin’s 45-year career teaching music to children in San Francisco. In what could have been a glorious celebration of art and community, the veteran teacher finds his efforts to instill a sense of belonging interrupted by the pandemic. Covid’s surprise entrance to Goodkin’s final year makes visible the value of improvisation in navigating real-world challenges.

The Secret Song: Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Secret Song" is available to stream with KPBS Passport

Credits: Samantha Campbell - Director. Todd Dayton - Producer. Rachel Benson - Producer. Jeff Boyette - Editor. Christy McGill - Consulting Producer. Quincy Griffin - Composer. Loretta Molitor - Sound Recordist. Wynn Padula - DP. John Behrens - DP. Michele Spitz - Audio Description.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
