Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the film now with KPBS Passport!

"The Secret Song" is an immersive view into the final chapter of Doug Goodkin’s 45-year career teaching music to children in San Francisco. In what could have been a glorious celebration of art and community, the veteran teacher finds his efforts to instill a sense of belonging interrupted by the pandemic. Covid’s surprise entrance to Goodkin’s final year makes visible the value of improvisation in navigating real-world challenges.

The Secret Song: Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Secret Song" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

"The Secret Song" is on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: Samantha Campbell - Director. Todd Dayton - Producer. Rachel Benson - Producer. Jeff Boyette - Editor. Christy McGill - Consulting Producer. Quincy Griffin - Composer. Loretta Molitor - Sound Recordist. Wynn Padula - DP. John Behrens - DP. Michele Spitz - Audio Description.