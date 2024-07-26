COOK'S COUNTRY: Regional Sandwich Roundup

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now on YouTube

Host Bridget Lancaster makes Crispy Iowa Skinny sandwiches.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Catrine Kelty Crispy Iowa Skinny sandwiches

Equipment expert Adam Reid reveals his top pick for 12-inch nonstick skillets. Christie Morrison makes the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich from Detroit, and Toni Tipton-Martin dives into the origin of the sandwich.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Catrine Kelty Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich

Bryan Roof makes a St. Louis favorite, the St. Paul Sandwich.

How to Make Regional Sandwiches: Crispy Iowa Skinny and St. Paul Sandwich

About Season 14: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 14, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison return along with a handful of test cooks. The experts cook regional specialties from across the U.S., such as Texas potato pancakes, St. Paul sandwiches, carne guisada, and more. Season 14 features 13 half-hour episodes packed with culinary expertise to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.

