COOK'S COUNTRY: Regional Sandwich Roundup

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:45 PM PDT
St. Louis favorite, the St. Paul Sandwich
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now on YouTube

Host Bridget Lancaster makes Crispy Iowa Skinny sandwiches.

Crispy Iowa Skinny sandwiches
Equipment expert Adam Reid reveals his top pick for 12-inch nonstick skillets. Christie Morrison makes the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich from Detroit, and Toni Tipton-Martin dives into the origin of the sandwich.

Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich
Bryan Roof makes a St. Louis favorite, the St. Paul Sandwich.

About Season 14: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 14, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison return along with a handful of test cooks. The experts cook regional specialties from across the U.S., such as Texas potato pancakes, St. Paul sandwiches, carne guisada, and more. Season 14 features 13 half-hour episodes packed with culinary expertise to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
