COOK'S COUNTRY: Regional Sandwich Roundup
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now on YouTube
Host Bridget Lancaster makes Crispy Iowa Skinny sandwiches.
Equipment expert Adam Reid reveals his top pick for 12-inch nonstick skillets. Christie Morrison makes the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich from Detroit, and Toni Tipton-Martin dives into the origin of the sandwich.
Bryan Roof makes a St. Louis favorite, the St. Paul Sandwich.
About Season 14: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 14, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison return along with a handful of test cooks. The experts cook regional specialties from across the U.S., such as Texas potato pancakes, St. Paul sandwiches, carne guisada, and more. Season 14 features 13 half-hour episodes packed with culinary expertise to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.
