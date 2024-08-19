Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

After more than two years of grinding, deadly war, is it time for Ukraine to start negotiating with Russia? As the invasion churns on, both sides tally increasing losses in blood and treasure with no clear path to military victory. Journalist Yaroslav Trofimov joins Ian Bremmer to discuss the state of the invasion, its impact on Ukrainians, and the impossible choices Kyiv may soon need to make.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How Will the War in Ukraine End?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

