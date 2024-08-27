Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Democrats converged on Chicago to pass the presidential baton to Kamala Harris. Did she succeed in making the case for a Harris/Walz ticket? Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley join the show.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Kamala Harris Makes Her Case

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television