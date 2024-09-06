We want to hear from you: How were you or your loved ones impacted by 9/11?

Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that shook generations of Americans. Millions watched in horror as the Twin Towers collapsed after hijacked planes crashed into them and the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. The attacks were carried out by al-Qaida, a Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden. More than 3,000 people died.

Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of that day. All these years later, loved ones are still reeling from the loss of those closest to them.

The post-9/11 years also marked a turning point in American foreign policy. The United States' “war on terror” has led to millions of deaths, directly and indirectly. Many more have been displaced across the globe. And in the U.S., Muslim Americans were subjected to a wave of bigotry and racial profiling.

Next week, KPBS Midday Edition will discuss the legacies and lessons learned from Sept. 11, 2001. We want to hear from you: What do you remember about 9/11? Were you directly impacted, or do you have loved ones who were? If you’re involved in military service, how did 9/11 or the response to it impact you? And lastly, if you lost loved ones on 9/11, how do you remember them?

