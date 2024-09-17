We want to hear from you: Have you moved across the border because of the housing crisis?

Our region’s housing affordability crisis knows no borders. As the cost of living in San Diego skyrockets, many Americans are looking to Tijuana for cheaper rents.

Meanwhile, Tijuana rents are rising twice as fast as San Diego’s. While affordable housing is lacking on both sides of the border, luxury development may contribute to displacement and gentrification for local residents. How are communities on both sides of the border affected?

On Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., join KPBS for a community conversation on the housing crisis, and its impacts on border communities. We’ll discuss how San Diego’s housing crunch spills into Tijuana, affecting the cross-border economy and the lives of those in the region. We’ll also explore innovative, cross-border solutions to address the housing crisis.

We want to hear from you: Have you moved across the border because of the cost of living in the San Diego region? How has it impacted your quality of life? If you’ve lived in Tijuana for some time, have you noticed your community change in recent years? If you moved out of San Diego, do you plan to come back?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Also, leave your contact information, if you’re interested in participating in our conversation about the cost of living.