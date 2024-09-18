Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

2014, Turkey. A normal survey flight over Lake Iznik unexpectedly reveals the sunken remains a 4th century basilica. The discovery prompts scientists to probe the elusive history and geology behind the demise of the church that was built in ancient Nicaea - now known as Iznik.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | The Sunken Basilica

When was the basilica destroyed? How did the basilica get swallowed up by Lake Iznik? And what happened to its community? Spanning the globe, this investigation follows a world-renowned team in this underwater excavation.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: An Underwater Dive to see the Sunken Basilica Up Close

Thanks to exclusive access to the site, including critical aerial and underwater cinematography, and spectacular CGI, we time travel through the centuries, back to the Roman and Byzantine time, and at the foundation of Christianity itself on SECRETS OF THE DEAD "The Sunken Basilica."

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: 3D Modeling Brings a 4th-Century Basilica Back to Life

Credits: A Les Batelières and Scope Pictures production, in coproduction with ORF, in association with The WNET Group, France Télévisions, CNRS Images, Viasat World Limited, FTV Prima, Focus/Mediaset. Written and directed by Pascal Guérin. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. For Les Batelières: Julie Guesnon Amarante and Justine Henochsberg are executive producers. For Scope Pictures: Geneviève Lemal is producer. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge. Original production funding was provided by the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC), Procirep-ANGOA, and the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme of the European Union, with production support provided by ZED.