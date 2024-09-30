Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Thanks to the intrepid and tireless work of Arizona-based archaeologist Dr. Deni Seymour, we now know where Francisco Vázquez de Coronado's expedition first crossed into what would later become the continental United States. "Coronado: The New Evidence" follows Seymour’s work over the course of three years as she and her team unearthed hundreds of Coronado artifacts.

Coronado: The New Evidence

This discovery has dire, catastrophic and far-reaching implications—not only for U.S. and world history, but also for the Indigenous people, the Sobaipuri, and their descendants, the Wa:k O'odham, who first encountered Coronado. The Wa:k O'odham soberly and thoughtfully share their reaction and the meaning of this breakthrough discovery by Seymour.

Who Are the Sobaipuri O'odham

Seymour also discovered evidence of a Sobaipuri revolt that predates the New Mexico Pueblo Revolt of1680. The 1541 Sobaipuri rebellion is therefore the first successful Native American revolt in what is now the U.S. This single battle kept white explorers out of Arizona for an additional 150+ years.

Sobaipuri and the River

Perhaps the most astonishing discovery by Seymour is that this Coronado site is the first established Spanish colony in the American Southwest and the third ever established in what is now the United States.

Coronado Films / NETA Original artwork of the ecncounter between Cronado the local indigenous population by Bill Singleton commissioned by the film.

This villa/town predates San Agustín, Roanoke and Jamestown.“It’s been nothing short of fascinating to see how archaeologist Dr. Deni Seymour is connecting the dots of Coronado’s expedition,” said Coronado director Frances Causey. “Very little about the famed explorer had been found until her discovery, and it’s easy to see why. It really is like finding a ‘needle in a haystack.'”

Coronado Films / NETA Sobaipuri Warriors by Bill Singleton

