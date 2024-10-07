FRESH GLASS Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Thursdays, Oct. 10 - Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sundays, Oct. 13 - Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV and Mondays, Oct. 14 - Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRESH GLASS is back with Season 2 of the Emmy-award-winning docuseries. Host Cassandra Schaeg takes us on adventures nationwide, featuring noteworthy stories from diverse innovators. Join the conversation as we celebrate the spirit of innovation, legacy, and authenticity in food, beverage, and entrepreneurship.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 201: “Cassandra Embraces Sisterhood” - Cassandra connects with her wine sisters and emerging leaders while getting a first look at M Ranch in Napa.

Fresh Glass Productions LLC Cassandra (center) connects with her wine sisters Robin McBride and Andréa McBride while getting a first look at M Ranch in Napa.

Episode 202: “Cassandra Embraces Napa” - Cassandra experiences Napa, visiting friends and enjoying the ride of a lifetime.

Episode 203: “Cassandra’s Sunday Favorites” - Cassandra spends the day exploring some of her favorite San Diego spots.

Fresh Glass Productions LLC Spend a day with Cassandra (center) as she visits a woman-owned brewery in Barrio Logan, Mujeres Brew House.

Episode 204: “Cassandra Gets Down and Dirty” - Cassandra channels her green thumb, delving into agriculture. She learns about agriculture's impact on communities, the economy, and future generations through education and hands-on training.

Episode 205: “Cassandra Goes South” (Part 1) - Cassandra travels south in a two-part episode to Mexico. Embarking on a weekend of fun and tequila, Cassandra and her friends soak up the sun and enjoy the scene.

Fresh Glass Productions LLC Cassandra travels to Mexico on an exclusive trip courtesy of Baja Wine & Dine Tours. Seen with Sabina Bandera, Founder, La Guerrerense

Episode 206: “Cassandra Goes South” (Part 2) - Cassandra’s Mexico adventure continues, visiting some of Mexico’s best-kept secrets.

Episode 207: “Cassandra Falls In Love” - Cassandra falls in love with Oregon’s Willamette Valley Wine Country through the love story of two families who sacrificed their lives and careers to pursue their calling.

Fresh Glass Productions LLC Dave and Lois Cho – Founder, Cho Wines talk with Cassandra.

Episode 208: “Cassandra Goes Home”— Cassandra heads to the East Coast, her home away from home. She visits her birthplace, Philadelphia, and her summer abode as an adolescent, Brooklyn, New York.

Episode 209: “Cassandra Manifests Her Dreams”— In the season finale of FRESH GLASS, hip-hop, entrepreneurship, and manifestation come together with an all-star cast.

Jennifer Johnson / Fresh Glass Productions LLC In the Season finale, hip-hop, entrepreneurship, and manifestation come together with an all-star cast. Center: Derrick Jones - DJ, producer, photographer, and entrepreneur.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device. Stream Season 1 now with the PBS app.

About the Host: Cassandra Schaeg is an Emmy Award-winning television producer, acclaimed series host, and visionary entrepreneur. With a multifaceted career spanning the nonprofit and private sectors, she forged her path by founding SIP Wine & Beer and co-founding Fresh Glass Productions LLC. Cassandra has been a powerful advocate for women and diverse communities within the food and beverage industry, offering mentorship and guidance to emerging entrepreneurs. She has masterfully utilized the strength of community, culture, and meaningful dialogue to elevate and amplify the voices of underrepresented brands, ensuring their stories resonate with audiences nationwide. Her commitment to this cause culminated in the launch of FRESH GLASS, a lifestyle docuseries that explores the journeys of diverse innovators in food, beverage, and entrepreneurship. Premiering in September 2022, the show is currently airing on KPBS and PBS. Its first season earned an Emmy Award for its magazine-style format.

Jennifer Johnson / Fresh Glass Productions LLC FRESH GLASS Host Cassandra Schaeg

Credits: Directors: Trevor Nuenswander | Donna DeBerry | Cassandra Schaeg. Executive Producers: Donna DeBerry | Theresa Hoiles | Trevor Neuenswander | Cassandra Schaeg | Kathryn Smith-McGlynn. Screenwriter: Theresa Hoiles | Cassandra Schaeg. Fresh Glass Productions LLC | Cassandra Schaeg-Co-Founder.