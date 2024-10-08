Third Eye Blind - Live at Red Rocks

Saturday, Oct.12, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of their iconic self-titled debut album released in 1997, Third Eye Blind played the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado for the first time. An approaching storm threatened to cancel the show as the band overcame speech-losing migraines, altitude sickness, and a lighting person walking off to deliver a hit-filled performance to thousands of their adoring fans.

Cycling through their catalogue of mega hits (“Graduate,” “Jumper,” “How’s It Going To Be,” “Semi-Charmed Life”), Third Eye Blind came through these impossible circumstances by relying on each other and connecting with their devoted audience. Additional performances include “Thanks a Lot,” “Anything,” “Faster,” “Crystal Baller,” “Never Let You Go” and many more.

“I grew up watching PBS,” said Stephan Jenkins from Third Eye Blind. “It was a source for culture, science, and politics that enriched so many conversations in our house. I am happy this film of one of our shows made in the opening days of a tour and replete with all of its behind the scenes struggles will be seen on PBS. I hope you all enjoy and thanks for supporting PBS.”

