PBS SoCal and Latino Public Broadcasting present VOCES: LATINO VOTE 2024, a multiplatform initiative and set of six digital shorts examining the priorities of a politically diverse Latino electorate in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. The core component of the project is a one-hour documentary focusing on the key issues that will drive Latino voter turnout in some of the most hotly contested battleground states, including Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Directed/produced by Bernardo Ruiz and produced by Andres Cediel along with Marcia Robiou, the film also delves into the efforts both political parties are making to reach the Latino electorate in California, the state with the largest Hispanic/Latino population in the country. In addition to the one-hour documentary film, six digital shorts will focus on the experiences of young, first-time Latino voters.

Credits: Funded by PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Ford Foundation. A Quiet Pictures co-production with Latino Public Broadcasting and ITVS in association with PBS SoCal.