Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Denver 2024 - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:06 PM PDT
Rafael Eledge (right) appraises a Civil War Colonel uniform group, ca. 1863, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Rafael Eledge (right) appraises a Civil War Colonel uniform group, ca. 1863, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Victorian Memorial Hair Wreath, ca. 1875

Which dazzling Denver treasures have soared since 2008? Finds include a Harry Bertoia Sonambient sculpture, a Civil War Colonel uniform group, ca. 1863, and an old mine cut diamond ring & Flato watches. One is now $200,000 to $250,000!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Noel Barrett (right) appraises an American Flyer train set, ca. 1930, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Noel Barrett (right) appraises an American Flyer train set, ca. 1930, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Ken Sanders (right) appraises a 1910 Hough American Woods 3rd edition set, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Ken Sanders (right) appraises a 1910 Hough American Woods 3rd edition set, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Join The Community + Share Stories: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, #antiquesroadshow

Kevin Zavian (left) appraises an old mine cut diamond ring &amp; Flato watches, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Kevin Zavian (left) appraises an old mine cut diamond ring & Flato watches, in Denver, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 14 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News