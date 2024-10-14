GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Freedom and the 2024 Election

Thursday, Oct.17, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Freedom isn’t free, as the saying goes. But it may be up for interpretation. On this episode, author and historian Timothy Snyder delves into the critical role that freedom is playing in the final stretch of the closest U.S. presidential race in modern history. Snyder's new book "On Freedom" takes a clear-eyed look at how freedom has been used, and misused, in society and politics.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Freedom on the Ballot

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television