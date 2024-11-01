AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty

Stream with the PBS app beginning Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Nashville sensations Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty thrill in an electrifying hour. Jelly Roll performs highlights from his breakthrough smash Whitsitt Chapel and celebrated husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty thrill with powerhouse vocals.

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton / Austin City Limits Jelly Roll performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Jelly Roll episode setlist:

"The Lost"

"Son of a Sinner"

"Liar"

"Need A Favor"

"I Am Not Okay"

"Save Me"

"Save Me Reprise"

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton / Austin City Limits Jelly Roll performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

The War And Treaty episode setlist:

"Stealing A Kiss"

"Called You By Your Name"

"Blank Page:

"Leads Me Home:

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton / Austin City Limits The War and Treaty perform on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Watch On Your Schedule: Full episodes are made available to stream with the PBS app immediately following the initial broadcast.

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton. / Austin City Limits The War And Treaty perform on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

About the Series: Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.

2024 kicks off the yearlong 50th Anniversary of the revered music institution, which continues its extraordinary run as the longest-running music series in television history, providing viewers a front-row seat to the best in live performance for an incredible half-century.

ACL on Facebook, Twitter, IG and TikTok. Fans can also browse the ACL YouTube channel for exclusive songs, behind-the-scenes videos and full-length artist interviews.