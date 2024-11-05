Give Now
NOVA: DECODING THE UNIVERSE: Quantum

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:05 PM PST
When we look at the world at the tiniest scales, things get very weird. Take a wild ride through the quantum world, from the discoveries that reveal its strange rules to the amazing technologies it unlocks – with more powerful possibilities to come.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

When we look at the world at the tiniest scales, the subatomic realm, things get weird - very weird. Welcome to the quantum universe, where particles can spin in two directions at once, observing something changes it, and a thing on one side of the galaxy can instantly affect something on the other, as if the space between them didn't exist. Buckle up for a wild ride through the discoveries that proved all of this to be true and paved the way for the digital technologies we enjoy today - and the powerful quantum sensors and computers of tomorrow.

NOVA: DECODING THE UNIVERSE "Quantum" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

NOVA DECODING THE UNIVERSE "Cosmos" is also available to stream:

NOVA: DECODING THE UNIVERSE: Cosmos

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
