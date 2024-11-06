Give Now
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:16 PM PST
Paul Stookey, Joan Baez and Peter Yarrow perform at the Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony 2024.
Brent Goldman
/
American Public TV
Paul Stookey, Joan Baez and Peter Yarrow perform at the Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony 2024.

Premieres Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Come along for a journey into the heart and soul of American folk music. Welcoming the first class of inductees into the hall, this hour-long special captures the essence of a genre deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving.

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony

Step into the intimate setting of this first annual celebration, where icons and legends of folk music gather to share their stories and melodies. At the forefront are luminaries such as Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, Tom Rush, Livingston Taylor, and many more.

Josh White Jr. and Josh White III
David Fox
/
American Public TV
Josh White Jr. and Josh White III

Watch On Your Schedule: "Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony" is available to stream now with the PBS app.

Distributed by American Public Television

Folk&nbsp;Americana Roots Hall Of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony
Barry Schnieder
/
American Public TV
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony

