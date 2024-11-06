Premieres Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Come along for a journey into the heart and soul of American folk music. Welcoming the first class of inductees into the hall, this hour-long special captures the essence of a genre deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving.

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony

Step into the intimate setting of this first annual celebration, where icons and legends of folk music gather to share their stories and melodies. At the forefront are luminaries such as Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, Tom Rush, Livingston Taylor, and many more.

David Fox / American Public TV Josh White Jr. and Josh White III

