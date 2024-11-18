Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Angkor was the capital of the Khmer empire, which controlled much of the region between the 9th and 15th centuries. The stunning accomplishments of Angkor’s great kings are clear to see – but the period preceding the foundation of their great city is shrouded in mystery. Now, the discovery of an incredible hoard of stunning artifacts is providing surprising new clues about this early Khmer society.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery

Watch On Your Schedule: "SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Lost Treasures of Angkor - The Discovery" is available to stream with the PBS app.

Liam Davies / © NHNZ Worldwide Ltd / PBS Rare and precious gold and silver artifacts from the Savannakhet treasure room.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.