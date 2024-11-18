Give Now
SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Lost Treasures of Angkor - The Discovery

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:09 PM PST
Archaeologist Barbara Armbruster closely analyzes the gold box.
Archaeologist Barbara Armbruster closely analyzes the gold box.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Angkor was the capital of the Khmer empire, which controlled much of the region between the 9th and 15th centuries. The stunning accomplishments of Angkor’s great kings are clear to see – but the period preceding the foundation of their great city is shrouded in mystery. Now, the discovery of an incredible hoard of stunning artifacts is providing surprising new clues about this early Khmer society.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery

Watch On Your Schedule: "SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Lost Treasures of Angkor - The Discovery" is available to stream with the PBS app.

Rare and precious gold and silver artifacts from the Savannakhet treasure room.
Rare and precious gold and silver artifacts from the Savannakhet treasure room.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Cymbal Found at Ancient Khmer Temple Site

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
