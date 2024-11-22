Give Now
Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:34 PM PST
A family explores the untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.
Vision Maker Media
/
NETA
A family explores the untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

"Time Has Many Voices" is the untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay area. Decimated by Spanish colonizers in the late 1700s, an Ohlone village is rediscovered through cutting edge archeology, revealing surprising details about the life ways of pre-contact ancestors. Now, modern day members of the Muwekma Ohlone are honoring their past with these findings, laying claim to their existence, and paving the way for their future.

Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village

Presented by Vision Maker Media. Producer: Cinnabar Video. NETA

Artwork depicting a Tribe. "Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village" reveals he untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.
Vision Maker Media
/
NETA
Vision Maker Media
/
NETA
Artwork depicting a Tribe. "Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village" reveals he untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.
Ohlone Territory in AD 1776 map. 4.3 million acres. 16,000+Ohlone
Vision Maker Media
/
NETA
Vision Maker Media
/
NETA
Ohlone Territory in AD 1776 map. 4.3 million acres. 16,000+Ohlone
Artwork depicting a Tribe. "Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village" reveals he untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.
Vision Maker Media
Artwork depicting a Tribe. "Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village" reveals he untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.
Artwork depicting a Tribe. "Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village" reveals he untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.
Vision Maker Media
Artwork depicting a Tribe. "Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village" reveals he untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
