Time Has Many Voices: The Excavation of a Muwekma Ohlone Village

"Time Has Many Voices" is the untold story of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay area. Decimated by Spanish colonizers in the late 1700s, an Ohlone village is rediscovered through cutting edge archeology, revealing surprising details about the life ways of pre-contact ancestors. Now, modern day members of the Muwekma Ohlone are honoring their past with these findings, laying claim to their existence, and paving the way for their future.

Vision Maker Media / NETA Ohlone Territory in AD 1776 map. 4.3 million acres. 16,000+Ohlone

