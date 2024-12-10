Give Now
UNVEILED: Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine's Journey

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:01 AM PST
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

As a groundbreaking female photographer pursues her artistic vision, she struggles to navigate diverging roles as good mother and accomplished artist. "UNVEILED: Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine’s Journey" explores Tenneson’s life as she fights to express her voice while suffering the fallout of a 45-year-old secret. In watching the film, audiences must contemplate the compromises that are inevitably made in seeking to live a full creative life.

Local, USA: UNVEILED: Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine's Journey | Trailer

Credits: Producer, Director and Story Editor: Rebecca Dreyfus. Producer and Director + Director of Photography David Wright. Executive Producer, Producer and Director Randy Gebhardt.

Mad 2 shot
Rebecca Dreyfus, Randy Gebhardt and David Wright
Mad 2 shot

