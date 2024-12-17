MISS SCARLET: Season 5 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)
Premieres Sunday, Jan. 12 - Feb. 9, 2025
Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: "The Rival" - When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must fight to prove herself all over again.
Episode 2: "The Guild" - Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective with a closet full of skeletons.
Episode 3: "The Thames" - With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode 4: "The Deal" - Eliza's life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.
Episode 5: "The Enchanted Mirror" - Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theatre whilst finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.
Episode 6: "Dangerous Liaisons" - Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she hired to look into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.
