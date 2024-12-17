MISS SCARLET: Season 5 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Stream all six episodes before they air with KPBS Passport!

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 12 - Feb. 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

MISS SCARLET: Inside Look at Season 5

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Rival” premieres Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. / Stream now with KPBS Passport - When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must fight to prove herself all over again.

Episode 2: “The Guild” premieres Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport - Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective with a closet full of skeletons.

Episode 3: “The Thames” premieres Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport - With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.

Photographer: Sever Zolak. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard. Shown L-R: Alexander Blake (Tom Durant Pritchard), Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) MASTERPIECE MISS SCARLET, Season 5 Episode Three: “The Thames Reaper.”

Episode 4: “The Deal” premieres Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport - Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.

Photographer: Sever Zolak. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash. Shown L-R: Patrick Nash (Felix Scott), Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) on MASTERPIECE MISS SCARLET, Season 5 Episode 4 “The Deal”

Episode 5: “The Enchanted Mirror” premieres Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport - Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theatre whilst finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.

Episode 6: "Dangerous Liaisons" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport - Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she hired to look into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.

MISS SCARLET: On the Set of Season 5

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream all six episodes of MISS SCARLET Season 5 now with KPBS Passport - before they air on MASTERPIECE starting on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV.