VIENNA BLOOD: Season 4 (New Season Premiere)

VIENNA BLOOD, the gripping crime drama set in 1900s Vienna, returns for its fourth season with a new four-part mystery. Starring Matthew Beard (MAGPIE MURDERS and MOONFLOWER MURDERS on MASTERPIECE, FUNNY WOMAN and MONSIEUR SPADE) and Austrian Juergen Maurer.

VIENNA BLOOD: Season 4 Preview

Season 4 finds the unlikely detective duo in Vienna in 1909, where the double murder of a senior public official and an arms dealer in police custody has shaken the city to its core. Freudian psychoanalyst Max Liebermann (Beard) has only just returned from a lecture tour in America when Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Maurer) asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their careers.

Oskar (Juergen Maurer, right) shows Max (Matthew Beard), a casino token found in the belongings of a murder victim.

Working together on an increasingly perilous investigation, Oskar and Max uncover a conspiracy that leads to the heart of the government. Can they stop the seditious mole known as “Mephisto” from destroying the Austro-Hungarian Empire? And will their lives ever be the same?

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Mephisto Waltz” Premieres Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Vienna, 1909. Oskar must identify a high-level traitor known as Mephisto, who threatens the very existence of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. With Mephisto only existing in the mind of a dead man, Oskar needs Max’s help. Meanwhile, Max is at the top of his game, and his notoriety as a Freudian psychoanalyst has spread far and wide.

Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) arrives home after a lecture tour of America.

Episode 2: “A Winning Hand” Premieres Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A murder takes Oskar and Max’s investigation into the glamorous world of underground, high-stakes gambling. Oskar’s life continues to be complicated by his feelings for Therese, who he tries to help by threatening her violent ex-husband. The course of love runs no smoother for Max. Is it possible that he and Clara are not meant to be together?

Leah (Charlene McKenna) and Clara (Luise von Finckh) watch as Max (Matthew Beard, center) tries his luck at roulette in Rieger's casino.

Episode 3: “The Enemy Within” Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max is in a coma and the doctors don’t know if he will survive. Wracked with guilt, Oskar knows only that Max’s assailant is linked to his pursuit of Mephisto. Despite the Commissioner’s warning to stay away, Oskar investigates. When he’s forced to go on the run, his old friends stand by him but soon Oskar is connected to a second murder.

Oskar (Juergen Maurer) alone on Mephisto's trail in Vienna's streets.

Episode 4: “The Face of Mephisto” Premieres Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Still in hiding, Oskar identifies the high-powered gamblers at the secretive game Max joined before he was shot. He can’t yet connect the gamblers to Mephisto, but he knows he’s making someone nervous. When a lead finally takes him to a rendezvous with Mephisto, Oskar finds himself in the middle of an assassination attempt that could precipitate a world war.

Oskar (Juergen Maurer) looks for answers in St Stephens Cathedral.

Oskar (Juergen Maurer) and Clara (Luise von Finckh) make a discovery in a press baron's office.

Credits: Written by Steve Thompson (DOCTOR WHO, LEONARDO, SHERLOCK), based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis and directed by Umut Dağ. The cast also features Conleth Hill (MAGPIE MURDERS, MOONFLOWER MURDERS, GAME OF THRONES), Amelia Bullmore (SCOTT & BAILEY), Charlene McKenna (PEAKY BLINDERS, BLOODLANDS), and Luise von Finckh as Max’s off-again, on-again love interest, Clara. Filmed on location in Vienna, Season 4 is produced by Endor Productions and MR Film in coproduction with ORF, ZDF, and Seven.One Studios International and with the support of FISA Plus, ABA, Fernsehfonds Austria, Film Fonds Wien and Kultur Niederöesterreich.