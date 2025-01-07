ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL On MASTERPIECE: Season 5 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 12 - Feb. 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Tuesdays, Jan. 14 - Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

It is Spring 1941, and we return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping everyone in Skeldale House on their toes. Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs. Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now a full-fledged member of the Skeldale family. With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs. Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan’s surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped.

Episode 1: "To All our Boys" premieres Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground and Siegfried and Carmody get their wires crossed over an animal. Helen steps in to help an old family friend and Mrs. Hall faces trouble when she decides to help with the war effort.

Photographer: Helen Williams, For editorial use only. Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) MASTERPIECE ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 5 Episode 1

Episode 2: "Holding the Baby" premieres Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds. Helen is surprised to find Jenny with a new best friend. Mrs. Hall starts her job as an ARP Warden and tries to keep the peace between Siegfried and the overly assertive Mr. Bosworth when tragedy strikes.

Photographer: Helen Williams. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown from left to right: Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton), Jenny Alderson (Imogen Clawson), Richard Alderson (Tony Pitts). MASTERPIECE ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 5, Episode 2

Episode 3: "Homecoming" premieres Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When Jimmy’s Christening Day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor, Siegfried makes a promise he struggles to keep. A furry friend helps Helen to find common ground with James’ mother.

Photographer: Helen Williams. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown from left to right: Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph). MASTERPIECE ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 5 Episode 3

Episode 4: "Uninvited Guests" premieres Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go as planned. They are sent to capture an animal on the loose, hoping to put aside their differences. Meanwhile, James confronts unresolved feelings about the war when he least expects it.

Photographer: Helen Williams For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown: Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) MASTERPIECE ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 5 Episode 4

Episode 5: "Pair Bond" premieres Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding back his protégé. Mrs. Hall must deal with an unlikely emergency in Darrowby. Siegfried and Carmody must pay attention to their romantic pursuits.

Photographer: Helen Williams For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown from left to right: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph). MASTERPIECE ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 5 Episode 5

Episode 6: "Glass Half Full" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface. A broken-down car forces Siegfried and Tristan to renegotiate their relationship with amusing consequences.

Photographer: Helen Williams. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE "All Creatures Great and Small" Season 5 Episode Six Shown from left to right: Siegfriend Farnon (Samuel West, Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Mrs. Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge), James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton), Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley)

Episode 7: "All God's Creatures" premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Skeldale House prepares for Christmas - and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs. Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs. Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Shown from left to right: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley), Richard Alderson (Tony Pitts), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Jenny Alderson (Imogen Clawson) James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton). MASTERPIECE ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 5 Episode 7

