Presidential Address: A PBS News Special Report

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV and KPBS FM / Stream on YouTube

PBS News will provide live coverage of President Biden’s farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office. The live coverage, co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, will include Biden’s address, followed by analysis from the PBS News team.

Follow us:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pbsnews

X: http://www.twitter.com/newshour

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour

Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour