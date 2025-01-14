Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Presidential Address: A PBS News Special Report

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:53 PM PST
Biden's farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV and KPBS FM / Stream on YouTube

PBS News will provide live coverage of President Biden’s farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office. The live coverage, co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, will include Biden’s address, followed by analysis from the PBS News team.

Follow us:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pbsnews
X: http://www.twitter.com/newshour
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour
Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News