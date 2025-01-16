Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:55 AM PST
Nicholas D. Lowry appraises a Neal Walters circus poster and woodblocks, ca. 1950, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 3” airs Monday, January 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Premieres Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2, Friday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Preview: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 3

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Wes Cowan appraises an 1857 Queen’s vase ascot race trophy, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 3” airs Monday, January 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Head to bustling Bentonville for ROADSHOW finds at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art including an 1857 Queen’s Cup ascot race trophy, a 1956 Curta calculator type II and an Art Deco sapphire and platinum ring. Can you guess the top find?

Gloria Lieberman appraises an Art Deco sapphire and platinum ring, ca. 1935, in Bentonville, AR. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 3” airs Monday, January 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
