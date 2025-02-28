Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore the acclaimed filmmaker’s more recent work in new interviews with Burns and his colleagues. Featuring excerpts from COUNTRY MUSIC, muhammad ali, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST, THE AMERICAN BUFFALO, THE VIETNAM WAR and others.

Ken Burns: One Nation, Many Stories: Preview

For more than four decades, Ken Burns and his colleagues at Florentine Films have produced some of the most critically acclaimed and most-watched documentaries on public television. Ken Burns on Facebook / X