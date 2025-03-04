Rick Steves Experiencing Europe

Friday, March 7, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now on YouTube

In this entertaining, information-packed hour, join Rick as he shares lessons from a lifetime of travel. With Europe as our classroom, we'll learn the essential skills for smart travel from itinerary planning to venturing off the beaten path.

Get Rick's tips on packing light, escaping crowds, avoiding scams, and maximizing your cultural and culinary experiences.

Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle. There he produces a best-selling guidebook series, a popular public television show, a weekly public radio show, a syndicated travel column, and free travel information available through his travel center and ricksteves.com. Rick Steves is on Facebook