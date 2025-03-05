Give Now
GODS OF TENNIS

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:57 AM PDT
GODS OF TENNIS, Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King
Mindhouse
/
PBS
GODS OF TENNIS, Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King

Wednesdays, March 5 - 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!

GODS OF TENNIS revisits the 1970s and ‘80s, a golden age of tennis when players including Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg and Martina Navratilova became worldwide superstars both on and off the court. Framed through the world-famous Wimbledon tournament and featuring archival footage from some of their greatest matches plus exclusive new interviews, the three-part series explores how these iconic players not only revolutionized the game of tennis but dared to challenge the establishment and fight for social change.

GODS OF TENNIS: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe” Encore Wednesday, March 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 -  They were unapologetic mavericks who revolutionized the once-tranquil game of tennis. “Sports are a microcosm of society,” says King. “It reflects what’s going on in the world.” And in the 1970s and ‘80s, the movement for gender and racial equality was on the move. It’s 1975 and two tennis greats — Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe — aim to win Wimbledon titles and change the world in their own ways.

GODS OF TENNIS: Battle of the Sexes

Having dominated the women's game for years, winning several Wimbledon Championships, King continues the fight for equal prize money and equal treatment for women in sport. Ashe, who had grown up in segregated Virginia, uses his platform to shine a light on racial inequality, particularly in South Africa, which is still under apartheid. In his thrilling final game against Jimmy Connors, Ashe solidifies his place in tennis history by becoming the first Black player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon.

GODS OF TENNIS: Ashe vs. Connors: Ashe's Plan

Episode 2: “Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe” Encore Wednesday, March 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 -  In the 1981 Wimbledon men’s final, crowds flock to see two tennis superstars face off. The rivalry between sex symbol Bjorn Borg and tabloid bad boy John McEnroe is the fiercest the men's game has ever seen. Borg brings a new glamour to center court and is regularly mobbed by screaming fans. He quickly dominates the men’s game but is soon challenged by a young upstart from New York, John McEnroe.

BJorn Borg
Mindhouse
/
PBS
BJorn Borg

With little respect for the staid institution of Wimbledon, McEnroe clashes with the umpires and his explosive outbursts become legendary. Their showdowns in the Wimbledon finals of 1980 and 1981 are among the most memorable matches in men's tennis, but their sporting prowess brings intense media scrutiny. And while McEnroe's antics infuriate the press and the Wimbledon hierarchy, it's the calm and collected Borg who struggles to cope.

John McEnroe
Mindhouse
/
PBS
John McEnroe

Episode 3: “Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert” Encore Wednesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - It's 1990, and Martina Navratilova — Czech-born but representing the USA — has the chance to become the most decorated singles player in Wimbledon history.

Martina Navratilova
Mindhouse
/
PBS
Martina Navratilova

Her beloved rival, Chris Evert, is considered America's sweetheart, yet she is Navratilova's most formidable opponent, with a reputation for incredible mental toughness. This episode explores their intense rivalry, but at the heart of the story is Navratilova's search for acceptance as both a player and a gay woman, culminating in a drive to become the winningest player ever to grace Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Chris Evert
Mindhouse
/
PBS
Chris Evert

Watch On Your Schedule: GODS OF TENNIS is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Tracy Austin
Mindhouse
/
PBS
Tracy Austin

Credits: Produced by Mindhouse Productions, with BBC Studios handling global distribution. Arron Fellows and Nina Davies are the executive producers. Simon Draper is the series director.

