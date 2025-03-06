Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"The M Factor: Shredding The Silence On Menopause" is the first documentary film that addresses the marginalized or ignored health crisis faced by millions of women as they go through menopause. It's about confronting the neglected menopause crisis, challenging societal and medical shortcomings, and advocating for a revolutionary approach to women's health in America where she's prepared for midlife.

Dr. Sharon Malone and other experts define menopause and its symptoms

Dr. Kelly Casperson explains how testosterone is useful for menopauseal women

Neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi explains the connection between the brain and estrogen

