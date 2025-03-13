IN HER NATURE: Meet the Rhino Whisperer

Stream now with the PBS app + YouTube

PBS NATURE's new digital series IN HER NATURE is here! In the premiere, hear the story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife from extinction.

IN HER NATURE shines a spotlight on the fearless women who protect the wildlife of our world. Featuring breathtaking cinematography combined with rare animal behavior, this series showcases the robust conservation efforts being led by women in the most perilous habitats through the lens of an award-winning, all-female production team.

Series Trailer | IN HER NATURE

Credit: WNET Group