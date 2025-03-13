Give Now
IN HER NATURE: Meet the Rhino Whisperer

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM PDT
The story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife from extinction.

PBS NATURE's new digital series IN HER NATURE is here! In the premiere, hear the story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife from extinction.

IN HER NATURE shines a spotlight on the fearless women who protect the wildlife of our world. Featuring breathtaking cinematography combined with rare animal behavior, this series showcases the robust conservation efforts being led by women in the most perilous habitats through the lens of an award-winning, all-female production team.

Series Trailer | IN HER NATURE

Credit: WNET Group

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
