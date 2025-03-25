Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Sleep Your Way Well

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 25, 2025 at 10:58 AM PDT
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

Kelly speaks with sleep expert Dr. Matthew Walker on the profound importance of getting a good night’s sleep. Cognitive scientist Dr. Maya Shankar and comedian W. Kamau Bell add their perspectives and ask questions about applying Matt’s advice to everyday life with kids, phones, work and stress.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Sleep Your Way Well" is available to stream now with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

