FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Moving On Up

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:39 PM PDT
Sheryl Lee Ralph with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
PBS
Sheryl Lee Ralph with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Premieres Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Moving On Up preview

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the long-lost roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph and historian Lonnie Bunch—two African Americans whose ancestors broke boundaries and forged families as they moved from slavery to freedom.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Lonnie Bunch
PBS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Lonnie Bunch

