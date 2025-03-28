Premieres Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Moving On Up preview

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the long-lost roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph and historian Lonnie Bunch—two African Americans whose ancestors broke boundaries and forged families as they moved from slavery to freedom.

PBS Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Lonnie Bunch

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream on the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.