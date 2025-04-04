Monday, April 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Discovering Maggie Smith" looks at the remarkable on-screen career of Dame Maggie Smith (1934- 2024), one of Britain's most prolific actresses. Smith was a prominent figure in British culture for six decades. Her extraordinary film career took off with her role in "Nowhere to Go" (1958), for which she received her first BAFTA nomination.

Two Academy Awards later, including Best Actress for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" (1969) and Best Supporting Actress for "California Suite" (1978), Smith had reached the pinnacle of success. Smith's later hit roles included Dowager Countess of Grantham in DOWNTON ABBEY and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" films.

