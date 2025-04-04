Give Now
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Finding My Roots

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:55 AM PDT
Laurence Fishburne and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
PBS
Laurence Fishburne and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Finding My Roots | Preview

Cutting-edge DNA detective work solves longstanding family mysteries for actor Laurence Fishburne and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.—in a unique and emotional episode where Gates finds himself as a guest on his own show for the first time.

