Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

INDEPENDENT LENS: We Want the Funk!

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:49 PM PDT
Songwriter and producer, Marcus Miller.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Songwriter and producer, Marcus Miller.

Premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

“We Want the Funk!” the documentary from Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, and co-director and producer Nicole London, traces funk music’s African and gospel roots, from James Brown to Parliament-Funkadelic and beyond.

Trailer: We Want the Funk!

A syncopated and star-studded voyage through the journey of funk music, the film delves into the genre’s influence on contemporary music, fashion, and freedom of expression as well as its role in the rise of hip-hop.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Drummer, record producer and DJ, Questlove.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Drummer, record producer and DJ, Questlove.

Distinctly rooted in joy, funk music reflected a post-Civil Rights Movement sensibility. “We Want the Funk!” examines the symbiotic relationship between the explosion of funk music out of the Midwest and the political and racial dynamics in 1970s inner-city America.

Record producer and DJ, Prince Paul.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Record producer and DJ, Prince Paul.

At the heart of the film are the first-hand stories, recollections, and experiences of the people who created and defined funk: George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic; Fred Wesley of The J.B.'s; Robert 'Kool' Bell from Kool & The Gang; Marcus Miller; Nona Hendryx of Labelle; Kirk Franklin; David Byrne of the Talking Heads; Prince Paul, DJ and Producer for De La Soul; along with additional perspectives from Questlove and Thomas DeFrantz.

Dance historian, Thomas De Frantz
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Dance historian, Thomas De Frantz

The film also features archival interviews with musical icons, including James Brown, Elton John, David Bowie, and more. “

DJ and curator, Melissa "DJ Soul Sister" Weber.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
DJ and curator, Melissa "DJ Soul Sister" Weber.

We Want the Funk!” explores how the rhythms and grooves of funk music can put us in a trance, reminding us that it’s a joy to be in the world and dance into a frenzy of freedom. As George Clinton says, “Free your mind and your ass will follow.”

Musician and lead of Parliament-Funkadelic, George Clinton.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Musician and lead of Parliament-Funkadelic, George Clinton.

Filmmaker Quotes:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Funk transcends the boundaries of genre and time, connecting to many musical and aesthetic styles in the present,” said filmmaker Stanley Nelson. “To me, this documentary captures so much more than cultural history, since funk is very much alive—really ever since James Brown let the funk loose! I’m excited for audiences to experience the magic of this story—and, of course, feel the music—as part of INDEPENDENT LENS."

Musician and lead of Kool &amp; The Gang, Robert "Kool" Bell.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Musician and lead of Kool & The Gang, Robert "Kool" Bell.

“It’s an honor to share the journey of funk music, a story embedded into Black and American culture,” said co-director Nicole London. "Bringing the energy of funk to a broader audience is an incredible experience, and I hope everyone embraces its magic and rhythm."

Musician and member of Labelle, Nona Hendryx.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Musician and member of Labelle, Nona Hendryx.

Watch On Your Schedule: INDEPENDENT LENS “We Want the Funk!” will be available to stream on PBS, PBS app and YouTube.

Musician and gospel singer, Kirk Franklin.
Firelight Films
/
PBS
Musician and gospel singer, Kirk Franklin.

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News