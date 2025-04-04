INDEPENDENT LENS: We Want the Funk!

Premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

“We Want the Funk!” the documentary from Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, and co-director and producer Nicole London, traces funk music’s African and gospel roots, from James Brown to Parliament-Funkadelic and beyond.

Trailer: We Want the Funk!

A syncopated and star-studded voyage through the journey of funk music, the film delves into the genre’s influence on contemporary music, fashion, and freedom of expression as well as its role in the rise of hip-hop.

Firelight Films / PBS Drummer, record producer and DJ, Questlove.

Distinctly rooted in joy, funk music reflected a post-Civil Rights Movement sensibility. “We Want the Funk!” examines the symbiotic relationship between the explosion of funk music out of the Midwest and the political and racial dynamics in 1970s inner-city America.

Firelight Films / PBS Record producer and DJ, Prince Paul.

At the heart of the film are the first-hand stories, recollections, and experiences of the people who created and defined funk: George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic; Fred Wesley of The J.B.'s; Robert 'Kool' Bell from Kool & The Gang; Marcus Miller; Nona Hendryx of Labelle; Kirk Franklin; David Byrne of the Talking Heads; Prince Paul, DJ and Producer for De La Soul; along with additional perspectives from Questlove and Thomas DeFrantz.

Firelight Films / PBS Dance historian, Thomas De Frantz

The film also features archival interviews with musical icons, including James Brown, Elton John, David Bowie, and more. “

Firelight Films / PBS DJ and curator, Melissa "DJ Soul Sister" Weber.

We Want the Funk!” explores how the rhythms and grooves of funk music can put us in a trance, reminding us that it’s a joy to be in the world and dance into a frenzy of freedom. As George Clinton says, “Free your mind and your ass will follow.”

Firelight Films / PBS Musician and lead of Parliament-Funkadelic, George Clinton.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“Funk transcends the boundaries of genre and time, connecting to many musical and aesthetic styles in the present,” said filmmaker Stanley Nelson. “To me, this documentary captures so much more than cultural history, since funk is very much alive—really ever since James Brown let the funk loose! I’m excited for audiences to experience the magic of this story—and, of course, feel the music—as part of INDEPENDENT LENS."

Firelight Films / PBS Musician and lead of Kool & The Gang, Robert "Kool" Bell.

“It’s an honor to share the journey of funk music, a story embedded into Black and American culture,” said co-director Nicole London. "Bringing the energy of funk to a broader audience is an incredible experience, and I hope everyone embraces its magic and rhythm."

Firelight Films / PBS Musician and member of Labelle, Nona Hendryx.

Watch On Your Schedule: INDEPENDENT LENS “We Want the Funk!” will be available to stream on PBS, PBS app and YouTube.