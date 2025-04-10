Rick Steves Poland

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube

This one-hour "best of Poland" special begins in Kraków, with a stunning square, historic castle, and nearby, communist-era Nowa Huta and Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp memorial. Then we head to bustling Warsaw for skyscrapers and Chopin, sample gingerbread in Toruń, and ogle red-brick Malbork Castle. We finish in Gdańsk with handsome Hanseatic townhouses and stirring Solidarity history.

