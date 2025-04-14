GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Boccherini: Night Music

Premieres Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Join Scott Yoo and musicians on a night tour of Madrid to uncover Boccherini’s deep love for the city and learn how his iconic "Night Music of the Streets of Madrid" was inspired by his time in Spain, blending history and the pulse of the streets.

NOW HEAR THIS: “Boccherini: Night Music” Preview

