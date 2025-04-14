Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Boccherini: Night Music

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2025 at 1:56 PM PDT
Alejandro Hurtado, David Dominguez, Inma Salomon, Cristina Cordero, Alexander Hersh, Maria Ioudenitch, Brannon Cho and host Scott Yoo.
Arcos Film + Music LLC
/
PBS
Alejandro Hurtado, David Dominguez, Inma Salomon, Cristina Cordero, Alexander Hersh, Maria Ioudenitch, Brannon Cho and host Scott Yoo.

Premieres Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Join Scott Yoo and musicians on a night tour of Madrid to uncover Boccherini’s deep love for the city and learn how his iconic "Night Music of the Streets of Madrid" was inspired by his time in Spain, blending history and the pulse of the streets.

NOW HEAR THIS: “Boccherini: Night Music” Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: "Boccherini: Night Music" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Boccherini's Experimental Cello Compositions

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
Get live returns, plus the latest news and analysis.
Explore →
More News