Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trading Blows

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:47 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In just a few weeks, President Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariffs that could reshape global trade. And by his own admission, he's just getting started.

On this episode, Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes gives the economic view from London.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trading Blows

Related:

Three big shocks facing the global economy | Zanny Minton Beddoes | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Trump is increasingly hostile to Europe, says Zanny Minton Beddoes | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News