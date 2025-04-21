GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trading Blows
Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
In just a few weeks, President Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariffs that could reshape global trade. And by his own admission, he's just getting started.
On this episode, Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes gives the economic view from London.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
