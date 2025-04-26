SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Samantha's 25th Anniversary Special

Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. / Stream now with the PBS app

For more than 17 years, TV host Samantha Brown has been exploring all four corners of the world, visiting more than 260 cities in 62 countries, sharing her adventures and introducing new cultures to viewers. Now, the two-time Emmy Award-winner embarks on her next journey with her new travel series SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE.

Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Season 8 | Preview

Unlike a traditional travelogue show with a formulaic itinerary, PLACES TO LOVE delivers decidedly refreshing and enriching travel experiences by taking viewers on a discovery of the emotional heart of travel and highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination. From Brooklyn, New York and Monterey, California to Shanghai, China and Donegal in Ireland, Samantha seeks out the little-known spots and haunts where innovators and disrupters are creating a brand new travel experience.

Samantha Brown's Places to Love / APT Samantha Brown enjoys German wine at Weinhaus Loesch, Germany.

Whether it's through food and drink, art and design, culture or adventure, at the end of each episode, viewers will have a well-curated list of new experiences that focus on not just how to visit a destination, but how to fully immerse in it. The 13-part series encourages viewers to experience the passion of people and the soul of a place in a way that only traveling can do.

Samantha's career as a television travel host happened by accident. A producer spotted her work in a commercial and recommended her to the Travel Channel in 1999 to audition for a new show called Great Vacation Homes. A decade of various series followed, including GREAT HOTELS, PASSPORT TO EUROPE, PASSPORT TO LATIN AMERICA, SAMANTHA BROWN'S ASIA, THE TRIP, 50/50, and many others. Samantha's fun-loving style has made her a beloved and engaging television personality whose approach is less expert and more a person you would want to travel with.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE / APT On Lake Michigan, Samantha Brown sails the schooner Wind Dancer, discovering its history as a water stagecoach.

