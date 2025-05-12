GREAT PERFORMANCES: Yellow Face

Premieres Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang’s comedy from Roundabout Theatre Company stars Daniel Dae Kim (LOST, HAWAII FIVE-0) as an Asian American playwright who protests yellowface casting in the blockbuster musical “Miss Saigon,” only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play.

DHH Calls His Father in "Yellow Face"

The repercussions resonate in this farce about the complexities of race. Filmed in November 2024 and directed by Leigh Silverman (“Violet,” “Suffs”), “Yellow Face” is an “is-he-or-isn’t-he” comedy of identity, show business and autobiography.

Joan Marcus / Thirteen Daniel Dae Kim, Ryan Eggold and Marinda Anderson in "Yellow Face."

Joan Marcus / Thirteen Daniel Dae Kim and Greg Keller in "Yellow Face."

Credits: A production of The WNET Group in association with Roundabout Theatre Company and 3AD Productions, directed for television by Annette Jolles and produced by Mitch Owgang; David Henry Hwang, Daniel Dae Kim, Leigh Silverman, Sydney Beers and John Cheng are executive producers.

Joan Marcus / Thirteen Daniel Dae Kim, Kevin del Aguila, Marinda Anderson and Francis Jue in "Yellow Face."