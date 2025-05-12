Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

This 1971 concert spotlights the great singer-songwriter and his road company before an audience that delighted in the country, rockabilly, American roots music, and spirituals that comprised the evening’s repertoire, with the “Man in Black” backed by his airtight backup band, the Tennessee Three.

The concert featured June Carter Cash in three duets with her husband, including “If I Were A Carpenter.” The legendary Maybelle Carter — June’s mother, Cash’s mother-in-law, and matriarch of the First Family of Country Music — was also on hand, as were her other talented daughters, Anita and Helen.

Johnny Cash: Man In Black - Live in Denmark 1971 Preview

Rounding out the star-studded lineup was rockabilly eminence Carl Perkins (of “Blue Suede Shoes” immortality) and the Statler Brothers, much loved for their off-the-wall humor and homespun four-part harmonies.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Johnny Cash: Man In Black - Live In Denmark 1971" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.