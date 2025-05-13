Charlie Russell's Old West
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
No one played a larger role in mythologizing the cowboy’s place in American culture than Charles M. Russell. Explore his art and life as he witnessed and documented the end of the Wild West open range, and America entered the 20th Century.
Charlie Russell's Old West: Trailer
PHOTO GALLERY:
"In Without Knocking" painting, 1909
Charlie Russell / Public Domain
"Loops and Swift Horses Are Surer than Lead" painting, 1916
Charles M. Russell / Public Domain
"The Herd Quitter." Oil C.M. Russell, Montana Historical Society MacKay Collection, Helena, MT
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
Painting "When Blackfoot And Sioux Meet"
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
"Buffalo Hunt" painting
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
"The Scouts" painting by Charles Marion Russell
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain