Charlie Russell's Old West

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 13, 2025 at 2:47 PM PDT
"The Scouts" painting by Charles Marion Russell
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
"The Scouts" painting by Charles Marion Russell

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

No one played a larger role in mythologizing the cowboy’s place in American culture than Charles M. Russell. Explore his art and life as he witnessed and documented the end of the Wild West open range, and America entered the 20th Century.

Charlie Russell's Old West: Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: This film is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

PHOTO GALLERY:

"In Without Knocking" painting, 1909
1 of 6
"In Without Knocking" painting, 1909
Charlie Russell / Public Domain
"Loops and Swift Horses Are Surer than Lead" painting, 1916
2 of 6
"Loops and Swift Horses Are Surer than Lead" painting, 1916
Charles M. Russell / Public Domain
"The Herd Quitter." Oil C.M. Russell, Montana Historical Society MacKay Collection, Helena, MT
3 of 6
"The Herd Quitter." Oil C.M. Russell, Montana Historical Society MacKay Collection, Helena, MT
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
Painting "When Blackfoot And Sioux Meet"
4 of 6
Painting "When Blackfoot And Sioux Meet"
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
"Buffalo Hunt" painting
5 of 6
"Buffalo Hunt" painting
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain
"The Scouts" painting by Charles Marion Russell
6 of 6
"The Scouts" painting by Charles Marion Russell
Charles Marion Russell / Public Domain

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
