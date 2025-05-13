Premieres Fridays, May 16 - July 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app. Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

In the second season of MY LIFE IS MURDER, ex-cop Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless) returns to her New Zealand hometown from Australia and finds herself continuing to investigate puzzling murders alongside charismatic DI Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and her protégé Madison (Ebony Vagulans), who has moved into Alexa's home. But to truly make a fresh start, Alexa must deal with the family troubles she's avoided for years. William Shatner and Renee O'Connor are among the guest stars this season.

Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT A scene from MY LIFE IS MURDER: Season 2, Episode 1

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 201: "Call of the Wild" premieres Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a woman shoots a stranger at point-blank range by Auckland Harbor, it looks like an open-and-shut case. But the inquiry becomes anything but simple when investigator Alexa Crowe takes it on.

Episode 202: "Oceans Apart" premieres Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Alexa's investigation into the death of a surfing champion takes her back to an old childhood haunt. What is the victim's influencer girlfriend trying to hide? And why is Alexa so reluctant to spend time at one of the world's best beaches?

Episode 203: "All That Glitters" premieres Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Alexa's personal and professional lives collide when she investigates the death of a drag queen whose star was on the rise.

Episode 204: "Look, Don't Touch" premieres Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Alexa is confronted by her own history when she investigates the death of a museum curator.

Episode 205: "Crushed Dreams" premieres Friday, June 13, 7 p.m. on KPBS - Alexa will need all five senses to solve the mysterious death of an ambitious young winemaker.

Episode 206: "Sleep No More" premieres Friday, June 20 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A frosty reception awaits Alexa when she investigates how the chef at a resort died in his own walk-in freezer. Guest stars include William Shatner (Star Trek)

Episode 207: "All the Better to See You" premieres Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - All the world's a stage when Alexa investigates the murder of an actor in the middle of a live performance.

Episode 208: "Hidden Gems" premieres Friday, July 4 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alexa must sort fact from fiction when a compulsive liar confesses to a murder at a high-end

Episode 209 - "Wild Life" premieres Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Harry asks Alexa to look into the case of his friend, who is accused of murdering a survival expert.

Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe in MY LIFE IS MURDER: Season 2, Episode 9

Episode 210 - "Pleasure and Pain" premieres Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alexa investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim's mysterious wife. Guest stars include Renee O'Connor (XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS)

Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT A scene from MY LIFE IS MURDER: Season 2, Episode 10

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television