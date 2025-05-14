Most women will go through menopause in their lifetime. Still, talking openly about it can feel awkward and even taboo.

Right now, state lawmakers are pushing forward legislation to make menopause treatment more accessible and spread awareness about the process. That includes proposed changes to insurance coverage and medical training around menopause care.

This push isn’t just happening in California; one in four states have proposed menopause laws.

On an upcoming episode of Midday Edition, we’ll be discussing the bills proposed in California and what they could mean for menopause treatment and awareness. We’ll be joined by a panel of local menopause specialists.

So, we want to hear from you: What do you want to know about menopause? What do you wish you knew about menopause? Have you struggled to access menopause treatment? Has your insurance coverage affected your access to care? What are your thoughts around the stigma or taboo associated with menopause?

No question or comment is too small; we want to hear it. Drop your question in the form below, email us at midday@kpbs.org, or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.