Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
"Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play" is a fast-paced one-hour journey where moderator Aaron Tang guides panel participants through complex hypothetical scenarios around the use of executive power by a pair of fictional U.S. Presidents from opposite parties.
The program is introduced by journalist Katie Couric. A politically diverse group of panelists was chosen to take part in the program, ensuring the topic would be explored from every possible perspective.
THE PANEL FEATURES:
- Dr. Dave Brat, senior vice president of business relations at Liberty University and former U.S. representative from Virginia
- Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and managing partner at Christie 55 Solutions LLC
- Hon. Allyson K. Duncan, retired U.S. circuit judge
- Rep. Dan Goldman, U.S. representative from New York and former assistant U.S. attorney
- Alberto R. Gonzales, former U.S. attorney general and dean of Belmont University College of Law
- Sarah Isgur, senior editor at "The Dispatch" and co-host of the “Advisory Opinions” legal podcast
- Scott Jennings, senior political contributor for CNN and partner at RunSwitch Public Relations
- Tim Ryan, former U.S. Representative and senior adviser for the Progressive Policy Institute’s Campaign for Working Americans
- Roger Severino, vice president of domestic policy at The Heritage Foundation
- Marc Short, former White House legislative affairs director under President Donald Trump
- Lesley Stahl, correspondent for CBS’s “60 Minutes”
- Jon Tester, former U.S. senator and farmer.
"Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play" was filmed before a live audience on Monday, April 14 at the New York Historical in New York City.
Watch On Your Schedule: "Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.