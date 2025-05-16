Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 16, 2025 at 9:44 AM PDT
The second installement of "Breaking the Deadlock", hosted by Aaron Tang of UC Davis School of Law as he guides a panel of thought leaders through complex, ethical dilemmas based on real-life scenarios. Filmed on location at the National Historical Society in New York City on April 14, 2025.
National Historical Society / Meredith Nierman
/
GBH
The second installement of "Breaking the Deadlock", hosted by Aaron Tang of UC Davis School of Law as he guides a panel of thought leaders through complex, ethical dilemmas based on real-life scenarios. Filmed on location at the National Historical Society in New York City on April 14, 2025.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play" is a fast-paced one-hour journey where moderator Aaron Tang guides panel participants through complex hypothetical scenarios around the use of executive power by a pair of fictional U.S. Presidents from opposite parties.

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Open

The program is introduced by journalist Katie Couric. A politically diverse group of panelists was chosen to take part in the program, ensuring the topic would be explored from every possible perspective.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

THE PANEL FEATURES:

Hon. Alberto R. Gonzales, Dan Goldman, Scott Jennings, and Lesley Stahl on the set of "Breaking the Deadlock."
The New York Historical Society / Meredith Nierman
/
GBH
Hon. Alberto R. Gonzales, Dan Goldman, Scott Jennings, and Lesley Stahl on the set of "Breaking the Deadlock."

Dr. Dave Brat, Jon Tester, Sarah Isgur, and Chris Christie on the set of "Breaking the Deadlock."
The New York Historical Society / Meredith Nierman
/
GBH
Dr. Dave Brat, Jon Tester, Sarah Isgur, and Chris Christie on the set of "Breaking the Deadlock."

"Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play" was filmed before a live audience on Monday, April 14 at the New York Historical in New York City.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Moderator Aaron Tang on set with the panelists of "Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play."
The New York Historical Society / Meredith Nierman
/
GBH
Moderator Aaron Tang on set with the panelists of "Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play."

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News