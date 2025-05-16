Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play" is a fast-paced one-hour journey where moderator Aaron Tang guides panel participants through complex hypothetical scenarios around the use of executive power by a pair of fictional U.S. Presidents from opposite parties.

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Open

The program is introduced by journalist Katie Couric. A politically diverse group of panelists was chosen to take part in the program, ensuring the topic would be explored from every possible perspective.

THE PANEL FEATURES:

The New York Historical Society / Meredith Nierman / GBH Hon. Alberto R. Gonzales, Dan Goldman, Scott Jennings, and Lesley Stahl on the set of "Breaking the Deadlock."

The New York Historical Society / Meredith Nierman / GBH Dr. Dave Brat, Jon Tester, Sarah Isgur, and Chris Christie on the set of "Breaking the Deadlock."

"Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play" was filmed before a live audience on Monday, April 14 at the New York Historical in New York City.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Breaking The Deadlock: A Power Play" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.